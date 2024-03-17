Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Auto Remediate is a free cloud security posture management tool. Krampus is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams running Config at scale who need to close the gap between detection and remediation will find real value in AWS Auto Remediate; the free price point and native Lambda integration mean you can deploy enforcement rules within hours, not weeks. The 220 GitHub stars reflect active use in production shops, particularly those standardizing on AWS-native tooling. This is not for buyers seeking multi-cloud CSPM or those who need audit trails and change approval workflows; Auto Remediate prioritizes speed over governance, which works if your risk tolerance is high and your Config rules are already well-tuned.
DevOps and platform teams managing sprawling AWS environments will get immediate value from Krampus for cost control and orphaned resource cleanup through simple JSON task automation. The free pricing means you can test remediation workflows at scale without licensing friction, and the GitHub presence indicates active community use for real AWS hygiene problems. Skip this if you need centralized policy enforcement across multiple cloud providers or compliance-heavy audit trails; Krampus is purpose-built for AWS-only shops that want to move fast on deletion and disabling operations without enterprise CSPM overhead.
An automated AWS security compliance remediation system that uses Lambda functions and SQS queues to automatically fix security violations detected by AWS Config.
Krampus is an AWS resource management tool that automates the deletion and disabling of cloud objects based on JSON task files for security remediation and cost control.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Auto Remediate vs Krampus for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Auto Remediate: An automated AWS security compliance remediation system that uses Lambda functions and SQS queues to automatically fix security violations detected by AWS Config..
Krampus: Krampus is an AWS resource management tool that automates the deletion and disabling of cloud objects based on JSON task files for security remediation and cost control..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Auto Remediate and Krampus serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Lambda, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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