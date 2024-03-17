AWS Auto Remediate is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Config Rules Repository is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams running Config at scale who need to close the gap between detection and remediation will find real value in AWS Auto Remediate; the free price point and native Lambda integration mean you can deploy enforcement rules within hours, not weeks. The 220 GitHub stars reflect active use in production shops, particularly those standardizing on AWS-native tooling. This is not for buyers seeking multi-cloud CSPM or those who need audit trails and change approval workflows; Auto Remediate prioritizes speed over governance, which works if your risk tolerance is high and your Config rules are already well-tuned.
Teams building compliance automation on AWS will extract the most value from AWS Config Rules Repository because it's free and community-maintained, meaning no vendor lock-in and rules that evolve with real deployment patterns rather than marketing cycles. The repository has 1,714 GitHub stars and covers the Config Rules API surface broadly enough that most teams won't need to write rules from scratch. Skip this if you need a managed compliance platform with remediation workflows and audit trails; this is a rules library for teams who already own their Config infrastructure and want to avoid vendor SaaS pricing.
An automated AWS security compliance remediation system that uses Lambda functions and SQS queues to automatically fix security violations detected by AWS Config.
A community repository of custom AWS Config rules for evaluating AWS resource configurations against compliance and security standards.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Auto Remediate vs AWS Config Rules Repository for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Auto Remediate: An automated AWS security compliance remediation system that uses Lambda functions and SQS queues to automatically fix security violations detected by AWS Config..
AWS Config Rules Repository: A community repository of custom AWS Config rules for evaluating AWS resource configurations against compliance and security standards..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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