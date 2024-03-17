AWS Auto Remediate is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Config is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams running Config at scale who need to close the gap between detection and remediation will find real value in AWS Auto Remediate; the free price point and native Lambda integration mean you can deploy enforcement rules within hours, not weeks. The 220 GitHub stars reflect active use in production shops, particularly those standardizing on AWS-native tooling. This is not for buyers seeking multi-cloud CSPM or those who need audit trails and change approval workflows; Auto Remediate prioritizes speed over governance, which works if your risk tolerance is high and your Config rules are already well-tuned.
AWS teams with drift-heavy environments should start here; AWS Config catches resource configuration changes in real time at zero marginal cost, making it the fastest way to enforce consistency across accounts. It's native to AWS, deploys in minutes, and feeds directly into compliance frameworks like CIS Benchmarks and PCI DSS without additional licensing. Skip this if you need cross-cloud CSPM or deep remediation automation; Config excels at visibility and audit trails for AWS-only shops, not orchestration across Azure or GCP.
An automated AWS security compliance remediation system that uses Lambda functions and SQS queues to automatically fix security violations detected by AWS Config.
Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Auto Remediate vs AWS Config for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Auto Remediate: An automated AWS security compliance remediation system that uses Lambda functions and SQS queues to automatically fix security violations detected by AWS Config..
AWS Config: Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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