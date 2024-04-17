Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
awesome-vulnerable-apps is a free cyber range training tool. WackoPicko Vulnerable Website is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building internal cyber ranges or red team labs should use awesome-vulnerable-apps for its curated library of real vulnerable applications; the 1,229 GitHub stars reflect active community maintenance and regular updates rather than abandoned code. This works best for hands-on training where learners need to exploit actual CVEs in isolated environments, not for compliance checkbox exercises or managed security service delivery. Skip it if your team needs guided labs with scoring rubrics or instructor dashboards; awesome-vulnerable-apps is a raw ingredient list, not a packaged training platform.
Penetration testers and security researchers building hands-on skills need WackoPicko Vulnerable Website because it's free, deliberately broken across multiple vulnerability classes, and requires no infrastructure setup. The application has 346 GitHub stars and has been actively used in red team training programs for over a decade, meaning the vulnerabilities you'll find map to real-world attack chains. Skip this if you're looking for a polished, production-grade sandbox with guided learning paths; WackoPicko assumes you already know what you're hunting for.
A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning
WackoPicko is an intentionally vulnerable web application used for security testing, penetration testing practice, and vulnerability scanner evaluation.
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Common questions about comparing awesome-vulnerable-apps vs WackoPicko Vulnerable Website for your cyber range training needs.
awesome-vulnerable-apps: A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning..
WackoPicko Vulnerable Website: WackoPicko is an intentionally vulnerable web application used for security testing, penetration testing practice, and vulnerability scanner evaluation..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
awesome-vulnerable-apps is open-source with 1,229 GitHub stars. WackoPicko Vulnerable Website is open-source with 346 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
awesome-vulnerable-apps and WackoPicko Vulnerable Website serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Education, Vulnerable Applications. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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