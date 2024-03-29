Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
awesome-mobile-security is a free mobile app security tool. DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by DerSecur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing mobile security programs from scratch will find the most value in awesome-mobile-security; it's a curated reference that cuts through vendor noise and lets you map threats to actual open-source tooling and frameworks instead of buying another platform license. With 3,278 GitHub stars and active community contributions, it reflects what practitioners are actually deploying rather than what marketing departments claim works. This is a research and decision-support tool, not a runtime defense product, so teams needing automated threat detection or incident response should look at traditional mobile threat defense vendors instead.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
Security teams shipping Android and iOS apps need DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing to catch vulnerabilities in binaries already live on app stores, not just pre-deployment code. It scans published applications directly from Google Play and the App Store,a capability most MAST tools skip,and maps findings to both OWASP Mobile Top 10 and MASVS standards, covering the verification frameworks buyers actually audit against. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform handling web APIs, backend services, and mobile apps together; DerScanner is mobile-only and doesn't integrate with your existing SAST pipeline for server-side code.
A collection of mobile security resources and tools
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing awesome-mobile-security vs DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) for your mobile app security needs.
awesome-mobile-security: A collection of mobile security resources and tools..
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
awesome-mobile-security is open-source with 3,278 GitHub stars. DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is developed by DerSecur. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
awesome-mobile-security and DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS. Key differences: awesome-mobile-security is Free while DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is Commercial, awesome-mobile-security is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox