awesome-mobile-security

Security teams building or auditing mobile security programs from scratch will find the most value in awesome-mobile-security; it's a curated reference that cuts through vendor noise and lets you map threats to actual open-source tooling and frameworks instead of buying another platform license. With 3,278 GitHub stars and active community contributions, it reflects what practitioners are actually deploying rather than what marketing departments claim works. This is a research and decision-support tool, not a runtime defense product, so teams needing automated threat detection or incident response should look at traditional mobile threat defense vendors instead.