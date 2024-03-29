Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
awesome-mobile-security is a free mobile app security tool. Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing mobile security programs from scratch will find the most value in awesome-mobile-security; it's a curated reference that cuts through vendor noise and lets you map threats to actual open-source tooling and frameworks instead of buying another platform license. With 3,278 GitHub stars and active community contributions, it reflects what practitioners are actually deploying rather than what marketing departments claim works. This is a research and decision-support tool, not a runtime defense product, so teams needing automated threat detection or incident response should look at traditional mobile threat defense vendors instead.
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
A collection of mobile security resources and tools
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
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Common questions about comparing awesome-mobile-security vs Codified Security Platform for your mobile app security needs.
awesome-mobile-security: A collection of mobile security resources and tools..
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
awesome-mobile-security is open-source with 3,278 GitHub stars. Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
awesome-mobile-security and Codified Security Platform serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS. Key differences: awesome-mobile-security is Free while Codified Security Platform is Commercial, awesome-mobile-security is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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