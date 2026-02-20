Awareness Technologies: Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools. built by Awareness Technologies. Core capabilities include Workforce behavior analytics (Veriato), Insider risk management (Veriato), Remote and hybrid employee activity monitoring (Interguard)..

Zecurion Insider Threat Prevention Solutions: Insider threat prevention platform with DLP, DCAP, and SWG capabilities. built by Zecurion. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification across endpoints, SharePoint, Exchange, and databases, Traffic monitoring and control across 100+ services, File lifecycle tracking and visibility..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.