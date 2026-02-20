Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing insider risk across remote workforces should consider Awareness Technologies for its behavior analytics depth; Veriato's continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching anomalies that policy violations alone miss. The platform covers workforce activity tracking, insider threat detection, and parental controls across a single deployment, though the parental control feature signals this isn't purpose-built for pure insider threat,it's broader employee and family monitoring, which creates some feature bloat if you only care about insider risk detection.

Secure Halo Insider Threat Services

Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented insider threat programs should hire Secure Halo Insider Threat Services to build a structured detection and response capability from scratch. The vendor's consulting-first model covers program development, social engineering testing, and incident response protocols, addressing the gap most organizations face between point tools and operationalized insider threat management; NIST RM and AT coverage reflects this program-building strength. Skip this if your team already has mature insider threat workflows in place and just needs monitoring technology, or if you need platform consolidation with your EDR or SIEM.