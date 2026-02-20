Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing insider risk across remote workforces should consider Awareness Technologies for its behavior analytics depth; Veriato's continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching anomalies that policy violations alone miss. The platform covers workforce activity tracking, insider threat detection, and parental controls across a single deployment, though the parental control feature signals this isn't purpose-built for pure insider threat,it's broader employee and family monitoring, which creates some feature bloat if you only care about insider risk detection.

FACT360

Mid-market and enterprise security teams investigating insider threats need FACT360 if your current approach relies on keyword searches and predefined rules; its unsupervised ML detects behavioral anomalies in communication networks without manual tuning, catching threats you don't know to look for. The platform covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE strongly, meaning detection and analysis are solid, though RS.AN (incident response and recovery) gets less emphasis. Skip this if you need a tool that also handles external threat detection or want to avoid the operational lift of ingesting multiple data streams across email, messaging, and voice.