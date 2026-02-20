Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Awareness Technologies is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Awareness Technologies. FACT360 is a commercial insider threat detection tool by FACT360. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing insider risk across remote workforces should consider Awareness Technologies for its behavior analytics depth; Veriato's continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching anomalies that policy violations alone miss. The platform covers workforce activity tracking, insider threat detection, and parental controls across a single deployment, though the parental control feature signals this isn't purpose-built for pure insider threat,it's broader employee and family monitoring, which creates some feature bloat if you only care about insider risk detection.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams investigating insider threats need FACT360 if your current approach relies on keyword searches and predefined rules; its unsupervised ML detects behavioral anomalies in communication networks without manual tuning, catching threats you don't know to look for. The platform covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE strongly, meaning detection and analysis are solid, though RS.AN (incident response and recovery) gets less emphasis. Skip this if you need a tool that also handles external threat detection or want to avoid the operational lift of ingesting multiple data streams across email, messaging, and voice.
Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools.
ML-based platform for insider threat monitoring & communication analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Awareness Technologies vs FACT360 for your insider threat detection needs.
Awareness Technologies: Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools. built by Awareness Technologies. Core capabilities include Workforce behavior analytics (Veriato), Insider risk management (Veriato), Remote and hybrid employee activity monitoring (Interguard)..
FACT360: ML-based platform for insider threat monitoring & communication analysis. built by FACT360. Core capabilities include Unsupervised machine learning-based anomaly detection in communication networks, Real-time insider threat monitoring, Detection of unknown-unknown risks without predefined search criteria..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Awareness Technologies differentiates with Workforce behavior analytics (Veriato), Insider risk management (Veriato), Remote and hybrid employee activity monitoring (Interguard). FACT360 differentiates with Unsupervised machine learning-based anomaly detection in communication networks, Real-time insider threat monitoring, Detection of unknown-unknown risks without predefined search criteria.
Awareness Technologies is developed by Awareness Technologies. FACT360 is developed by FACT360. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Awareness Technologies and FACT360 serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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