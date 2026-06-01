Avocado Protect: Agentless app zero trust with process-level microsegmentation and runtime protection. built by Avocado Systems. Core capabilities include Process-level microsegmentation to isolate application workloads, Continuous real-time application threat monitoring and anomaly detection, Automatic vulnerability mitigation without manual intervention..

Garland Technology P10GSFP+A Data Diode TAP: Hardware data diode TAP enforcing unidirectional 1G/10G network traffic flow. built by Garland Technology. Core capabilities include 4 SFP+ ports configurable for 1G or 10G speeds, Physical hardware separation enforcing unidirectional traffic flow, Five DIP switch-configurable modes: Breakout, Aggregation, 2x2 SPAN Aggregation, 1x3 SPAN Regeneration, and 3x1 SPAN Aggregation..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.