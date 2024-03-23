Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) is a free digital forensics tool. Untitled Goose Tool is a free incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams running heterogeneous Linux environments will move fastest with AVML because it acquires memory without needing to know the kernel version or distribution beforehand. A single compiled binary handles RHEL, Ubuntu, Alpine, and custom kernels, which eliminates the pre-deployment reconnaissance that typically delays forensics by hours. Skip this if your team needs Windows or macOS memory acquisition, or if you require a commercial vendor backing incident response with SLAs and expert support.
Security teams investigating compromises in Azure/M365 environments will get the most from Untitled Goose Tool because it hunts across AzureAD, tenant configurations, and mailbox artifacts in ways native Microsoft tools don't expose. The 952 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal real adoption among incident responders who've already chosen it over commercial alternatives. Skip this if you need a polished UI or vendor support contracts; Untitled Goose Tool rewards operators comfortable reading code and building queries, not clicking through wizards.
A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel.
A robust and flexible hunt and incident response tool for investigating AzureAD, Azure, and M365 environments.
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Common questions about comparing AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) vs Untitled Goose Tool for your digital forensics needs.
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux): A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel..
Untitled Goose Tool: A robust and flexible hunt and incident response tool for investigating AzureAD, Azure, and M365 environments..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) is open-source with 1,064 GitHub stars. Untitled Goose Tool is open-source with 952 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) and Untitled Goose Tool serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both cover Azure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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