Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads: Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless. built by Aviatrix. Core capabilities include Distributed cloud firewall with real-time traffic inspection, Identity-aware policies for east-west segmentation, SmartGroups for dynamic workload policy mapping..

TerraZone truepass platform: Zero Trust Network Access platform for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid apps. built by Terrazone. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, Next-generation microsegmentation for asset isolation, Data protection and encryption with integrated access controls..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.