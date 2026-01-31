Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility is a commercial network detection and response tool by Aviatrix. Corelight Investigator is a commercial network detection and response tool by Corelight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure need egress visibility that doesn't require agents or network redesign, and Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility delivers that by repurposing NAT gateways as inline sensors across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously. The agentless deployment model and normalized telemetry across providers eliminate the usual friction of cross-cloud monitoring, while malicious destination detection covers the detection side of the NIST CSF 2.0 framework strongly. Skip this if your priority is workload-level process forensics or incident response automation; Aviatrix is built for what's leaving your cloud, not what's happening inside it.
Security teams investigating encrypted traffic and multi-cloud network threats will get the most from Corelight Investigator because it analyzes encrypted flows without decryption and deploys sensors across hybrid infrastructure without forcing architectural changes. The platform covers 80+ application identifiers and includes ICS/OT protocol monitoring, addressing detection gaps that most NDR tools leave open. Skip this if your priority is automated response and playbook execution; Corelight prioritizes investigation and Tier 1 triage over containment workflows.
Transforms NAT gateways into security sensors for cross-cloud egress visibility
SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows
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Common questions about comparing Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility vs Corelight Investigator for your network detection and response needs.
Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility: Transforms NAT gateways into security sensors for cross-cloud egress visibility. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified cross-cloud egress traffic visibility, Malicious destination detection, Geographic and foreign connection identification..
Corelight Investigator: SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zeek-based network traffic monitoring, Suricata IDS integration, Smart PCAP selective packet capture..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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