Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility is a commercial network detection and response tool by Aviatrix. Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments is a commercial network detection and response tool by Clear Infosec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure need egress visibility that doesn't require agents or network redesign, and Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility delivers that by repurposing NAT gateways as inline sensors across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously. The agentless deployment model and normalized telemetry across providers eliminate the usual friction of cross-cloud monitoring, while malicious destination detection covers the detection side of the NIST CSF 2.0 framework strongly. Skip this if your priority is workload-level process forensics or incident response automation; Aviatrix is built for what's leaving your cloud, not what's happening inside it.
Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented network monitoring will see immediate value in Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments because it surfaces the unmanaged nodes and blind spots that create regulatory and operational risk before a breach does. The service maps asset inventory gaps that most organizations discover only during incident response, directly supporting NIST ID.AM and DE.CM functions. Skip this if your network is already fully instrumented or if you need continuous monitoring baked into your existing detection stack rather than a dedicated assessment service.
Transforms NAT gateways into security sensors for cross-cloud egress visibility
Service that identifies network blind spots and unmanaged nodes.
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Common questions about comparing Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility vs Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments for your network detection and response needs.
Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility: Transforms NAT gateways into security sensors for cross-cloud egress visibility. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified cross-cloud egress traffic visibility, Malicious destination detection, Geographic and foreign connection identification..
Clear Infosec Network Visibility Assessments: Service that identifies network blind spots and unmanaged nodes. built by Clear Infosec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network blind spot identification, Unmanaged node detection, Network weakness detection..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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