Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption: High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Parallel IPsec tunnels with ECMP routing for high-throughput encryption, 100+ Gbps hybrid throughput and 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud encrypted performance, Automated tunnel provisioning based on instance size detection..

BasejumpQDN: Quantum key exchange network solution for cryptographic resilience. built by evolutionQ. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Quantum key exchange network deployment, Trusted certified repeater nodes for network extension, Vendor-neutral architecture supporting multiple QKD device vendors..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.