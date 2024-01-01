AvePoint AgentPulse is a commercial agentic ai security tool by AvePoint. Discover AI is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Straiker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents across Microsoft 365 environments need AvePoint AgentPulse because it's the only platform that treats agentic workflows as first-class security objects requiring dedicated governance, not bolted-on monitoring. The platform covers the full lifecycle from agent discovery through data protection and automated remediation, with strong NIST coverage across asset management, access control, and continuous monitoring. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud AI agents outside the Microsoft ecosystem or lacks the governance maturity to operationalize agent-specific policies; AgentPulse assumes you're ready to actually enforce controls, not just observe them.
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling Claude, Bedrock, and Copilot deployments will get immediate value from Discover AI's automated agent inventory and permission auditing, which catches shadow AI and misconfigured integrations that traditional CSPM misses entirely. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which matters because agent ecosystems create attack surface that asset management tools don't see. Skip this if your agentic footprint is still experimental or confined to a single platform; Discover AI assumes you're already running multiple agent frameworks and need visibility across all of them.
AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
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Common questions about comparing AvePoint AgentPulse vs Discover AI for your agentic ai security needs.
AvePoint AgentPulse: AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup..
Discover AI: AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Automated AI agent discovery and real-time inventory cataloging, MCP server and Claude Skills discovery and mapping, Agent Security Posture Management (Agent-SPM)..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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