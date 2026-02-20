Avatao Security Training: Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Phishing awareness training modules for non-technical employees, Compliance-mapped secure coding training for developers, Hands-on practical coding challenges..

Secure Code Warrior Trust Score: Benchmarking tool that assesses developer secure coding skills & program effectiveness. built by Secure Code Warrior. Core capabilities include Secure coding skills assessment for development teams, Industry benchmarking against 600+ organizations and 250,000 learners, Reporting filtered by programming language, team, or vulnerability category..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.