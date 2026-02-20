Avatao Security Training

Development teams and compliance officers at startups through mid-market will find Avatao Security Training most valuable for closing the gap between developers who code and auditors who care; its hands-on secure coding challenges tied directly to ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS frameworks mean training actually maps to what gets audited. The continuous release of bite-sized challenges keeps developers engaged rather than checking a box once a year, and the compliance dashboards give auditors the evidence trail they need without separate reporting work. Skip this if your organization needs awareness training for non-technical staff as your primary use case; Avatao clearly prioritizes developer secure coding over phishing modules for the broader workforce.