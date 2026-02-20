Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Avatao Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Avatao. OWASP ServerlessGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and compliance officers at startups through mid-market will find Avatao Security Training most valuable for closing the gap between developers who code and auditors who care; its hands-on secure coding challenges tied directly to ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS frameworks mean training actually maps to what gets audited. The continuous release of bite-sized challenges keeps developers engaged rather than checking a box once a year, and the compliance dashboards give auditors the evidence trail they need without separate reporting work. Skip this if your organization needs awareness training for non-technical staff as your primary use case; Avatao clearly prioritizes developer secure coding over phishing modules for the broader workforce.
DevSecOps teams building serverless functions on AWS Lambda or Google Cloud Functions should use OWASP ServerlessGoat to train developers on the specific attack surface their code introduces: environment variable injection, overprivileged IAM roles, and insecure deserialization in event handlers. The 328 GitHub stars and OWASP backing mean you're learning from battle-tested scenarios, not theoretical ones. This is a teaching tool, not a continuous scanning platform, so skip it if you need automated detection wired into your CI/CD pipeline; use it first to understand what your real scanners should be catching.
Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing.
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
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Common questions about comparing Avatao Security Training vs OWASP ServerlessGoat for your secure code training needs.
Avatao Security Training: Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Phishing awareness training modules for non-technical employees, Compliance-mapped secure coding training for developers, Hands-on practical coding challenges..
OWASP ServerlessGoat: A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avatao Security Training is developed by Avatao. OWASP ServerlessGoat is open-source with 328 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avatao Security Training and OWASP ServerlessGoat serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools. Key differences: Avatao Security Training is Commercial while OWASP ServerlessGoat is Free, OWASP ServerlessGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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