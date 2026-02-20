Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Avatao Continuous Learning is a commercial secure code training tool by Avatao. OWASP ServerlessGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams that need security training actually embedded in workflow rather than bolt-on compliance theater should evaluate Avatao Continuous Learning, particularly if your developers skip traditional courses. The platform's role-based challenge assignment and real-time progress tracking against specific frameworks means you can measure whether training sticks; its NIST coverage in PR.AT and ID.IM shows it moves past awareness into measurable behavioral change. Skip this if you're looking for a broad security awareness platform covering the entire organization, phishing simulations, and incident response in one seat; Avatao is developer-focused, which is its strength and its narrowness.
DevSecOps teams building serverless functions on AWS Lambda or Google Cloud Functions should use OWASP ServerlessGoat to train developers on the specific attack surface their code introduces: environment variable injection, overprivileged IAM roles, and insecure deserialization in event handlers. The 328 GitHub stars and OWASP backing mean you're learning from battle-tested scenarios, not theoretical ones. This is a teaching tool, not a continuous scanning platform, so skip it if you need automated detection wired into your CI/CD pipeline; use it first to understand what your real scanners should be catching.
Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges.
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
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Common questions about comparing Avatao Continuous Learning vs OWASP ServerlessGoat for your secure code training needs.
Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..
OWASP ServerlessGoat: A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avatao Continuous Learning is developed by Avatao. OWASP ServerlessGoat is open-source with 328 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avatao Continuous Learning and OWASP ServerlessGoat serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools. Key differences: Avatao Continuous Learning is Commercial while OWASP ServerlessGoat is Free, OWASP ServerlessGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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