Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Avatao Compliance Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Avatao. OWASP ServerlessGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams that need secure coding training mapped directly to audit requirements should pick Avatao Compliance Training; it maps hands-on exercises to ISO 27001, PCI DSS v4.0, SOC 2, NIS2, FedRAMP, and NIST SP 800-53 controls, so compliance evidence is built into training completion rather than bolted on after. The 20 exercises span OWASP Top 10 and real code in six languages, completing in 2–3 hours per developer. Skip this if your org needs awareness training for non-technical staff or security posture scanning; Avatao is purely developer-focused and assumes some baseline coding knowledge.
DevSecOps teams building serverless functions on AWS Lambda or Google Cloud Functions should use OWASP ServerlessGoat to train developers on the specific attack surface their code introduces: environment variable injection, overprivileged IAM roles, and insecure deserialization in event handlers. The 328 GitHub stars and OWASP backing mean you're learning from battle-tested scenarios, not theoretical ones. This is a teaching tool, not a continuous scanning platform, so skip it if you need automated detection wired into your CI/CD pipeline; use it first to understand what your real scanners should be catching.
Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks.
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
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Common questions about comparing Avatao Compliance Training vs OWASP ServerlessGoat for your secure code training needs.
Avatao Compliance Training: Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include 20 hands-on secure coding exercises completable in 2–3 hours, Coverage of Security Fundamentals (input validation, authentication, session handling), OWASP Top 10 hands-on exercises (injection, broken access control, XSS)..
OWASP ServerlessGoat: A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avatao Compliance Training is developed by Avatao. OWASP ServerlessGoat is open-source with 328 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avatao Compliance Training and OWASP ServerlessGoat serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools. Key differences: Avatao Compliance Training is Commercial while OWASP ServerlessGoat is Free, OWASP ServerlessGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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