Development teams that need secure coding training mapped directly to audit requirements should pick Avatao Compliance Training; it maps hands-on exercises to ISO 27001, PCI DSS v4.0, SOC 2, NIS2, FedRAMP, and NIST SP 800-53 controls, so compliance evidence is built into training completion rather than bolted on after. The 20 exercises span OWASP Top 10 and real code in six languages, completing in 2–3 hours per developer. Skip this if your org needs awareness training for non-technical staff or security posture scanning; Avatao is purely developer-focused and assumes some baseline coding knowledge.

Linux Containers in 500 Lines of Code

Security engineers who need to understand container isolation fundamentals will find value in Linux Containers in 500 Lines of Code because it strips away abstraction layers and shows exactly how Linux namespaces and cgroups enforce boundaries around untrusted workloads. The codebase is genuinely minimal,you can read the entire implementation in an afternoon and trace the exact mechanisms preventing privilege escalation, which makes it invaluable for threat modeling and security code review. This is a learning tool and reference implementation, not a production runtime; teams looking for a hardened container engine with syscall filtering, SELinux integration, and audit logging should look elsewhere.