Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avast One is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Avast. ESET Server Security is a commercial workload protection tool by ESET. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small teams stretched thin on security staff should pick Avast One for its integrated VPN and scam protection, which handles employee-side risks that most endpoint tools ignore. The platform covers Windows and Mac with a free tier that lets you test before paid deployment, reducing budget friction on initial rollout. Skip this if you need deep EDR capabilities or API-driven threat hunting; Avast One prioritizes prevention and user safety over post-breach investigation.
SMB and mid-market ops teams protecting Windows and Linux servers will get the most from ESET Server Security because its behavior-based ransomware detection actually stops encryption-stage attacks instead of just flagging files after encryption starts. The multilayered malware detection across pre-execution, execution, and post-execution phases, combined with HIPS and network attack protection, gives you DE.CM and DE.AE coverage that catches what signature scanning misses. Skip this if you need deep incident response automation or forensics; ESET Server Security is detection and prevention focused, leaving recovery workflows to your team.
All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection
Server security solution protecting file servers, SharePoint, and Linux systems
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Common questions about comparing Avast One vs ESET Server Security for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avast One: All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and anti-malware protection, Integrated VPN service, Scam and fraud protection..
ESET Server Security: Server security solution protecting file servers, SharePoint, and Linux systems. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Ransomware Shield for behavior-based ransomware protection, Network Attack Protection for vulnerability detection, Host-based Intrusion Prevention System (HIPS)..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avast One differentiates with Antivirus and anti-malware protection, Integrated VPN service, Scam and fraud protection. ESET Server Security differentiates with Ransomware Shield for behavior-based ransomware protection, Network Attack Protection for vulnerability detection, Host-based Intrusion Prevention System (HIPS).
Avast One is developed by Avast. ESET Server Security is developed by ESET. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avast One and ESET Server Security serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both cover Windows Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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