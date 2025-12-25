Avast One: All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and anti-malware protection, Integrated VPN service, Scam and fraud protection..

ESET Server Security: Server security solution protecting file servers, SharePoint, and Linux systems. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Ransomware Shield for behavior-based ransomware protection, Network Attack Protection for vulnerability detection, Host-based Intrusion Prevention System (HIPS)..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.