Security teams managing sprawling subdomain inventories will get real value from autoSubTakeover for one reason: it catches the dangling CNAME records that automated scanners often miss because the target services genuinely exist elsewhere. The free pricing and 134 GitHub stars reflect a tool that actually gets used in production rather than abandoned after POC. This is a sharp, single-purpose utility for teams doing regular subdomain hygiene; skip it if you need a full external attack surface platform that also handles IP enumeration, certificate transparency monitoring, and service fingerprinting.

Detectify Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in subdomain and API sprawl will get the most from Detectify Platform because it actually maps your external attack surface before scanning it, not the other way around. The continuous monitoring of DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers catches the stuff your pentesters miss between engagements, and the network graph visualization means you can see dependencies that create actual risk. Skip this if you need authenticated scanning across 500+ internal applications; Detectify excels at perimeter discovery but doesn't replace a full application security testing platform for your core assets.