Autorize

Penetration testers running Burp Suite will get immediate value from Autorize for catching authorization bypass vulnerabilities that manual testing misses. The extension automates the tedious work of comparing access control across roles and endpoints, reducing false negatives in a phase where human attention drifts. With 1,101 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable in real assessments. Skip this if your team relies on dynamic application security testing platforms with built-in authorization scanning; Autorize is a Burp-specific tactical tool, not a replacement for DAST with native access control modules.