Autonomous Security: Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers. built by Autonomous Security. Core capabilities include AI agent and MCP server discovery and inventory, Exposure analysis for hardcoded secrets and exposed configs, Runtime blocking of rogue MCP servers and malicious skills..

Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX): Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers. built by Lunar.dev. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server registry with service discovery for local and remote servers, Role-based access control (RBAC) with per-agent tool restrictions and on-behalf-of attribution, Authentication to MCP servers via API keys or OAuth..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.