Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Autonomous Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Autonomous Security. Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Lunar.dev. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying Claude or other agentic AI systems will find real value in MCPX's per-agent tool restrictions and immutable audit logs that actually capture prompt payloads and attribution, not just API calls. The role-based access control with on-behalf-of tracking addresses the specific governance gap that makes AI agents harder to audit than traditional service accounts. This tool prioritizes Govern and Detect over Respond, which works if your security model treats agent behavior as inherently less trustworthy than human access. Skip MCPX if you're looking for a lightweight proxy; the MCP Risk Score Engine is beta and Lunar.dev's 15-person team means you're betting on a startup's ability to track an evolving threat surface faster than vendors with security divisions.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
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Common questions about comparing Autonomous Security vs Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) for your agentic ai security needs.
Autonomous Security: Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers. built by Autonomous Security. Core capabilities include AI agent and MCP server discovery and inventory, Exposure analysis for hardcoded secrets and exposed configs, Runtime blocking of rogue MCP servers and malicious skills..
Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX): Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers. built by Lunar.dev. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server registry with service discovery for local and remote servers, Role-based access control (RBAC) with per-agent tool restrictions and on-behalf-of attribution, Authentication to MCP servers via API keys or OAuth..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Autonomous Security differentiates with AI agent and MCP server discovery and inventory, Exposure analysis for hardcoded secrets and exposed configs, Runtime blocking of rogue MCP servers and malicious skills. Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) differentiates with Centralized MCP server registry with service discovery for local and remote servers, Role-based access control (RBAC) with per-agent tool restrictions and on-behalf-of attribution, Authentication to MCP servers via API keys or OAuth.
Autonomous Security is developed by Autonomous Security. Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) is developed by Lunar.dev. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Autonomous Security integrates with SSO/SCIM, SIEM. Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) integrates with Okta, Azure AD, Lunar.dev AI Gateway. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Autonomous Security and Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover MCP Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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