AutoCrypt CSTP: Integrated automotive cybersecurity testing platform for UN R155/ISO SAE 21434 compliance. built by AUTOCRYPT. Core capabilities include Fuzz testing aligned with WP.29 UN-R155 and ISO/SAE 21434, Functional security testing for in-vehicle systems (Secure Boot, Secure Flash, Secure Debug), Compliance testing based on UN R155/156 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards..

PlaxidityX Security AutoTester: Automated fuzz & penetration testing tool for automotive ECUs and software. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Over 200 pre-built automotive fuzz test cases out-of-the-box, Fuzz testing targeting automotive ECUs and vehicle communication protocols, Regulatory-compliant test reports for UN R155 and ISO/SAE 21434 audits..

Both serve the OT Vulnerability Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.