Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuthZed is a commercial access management tool by AuthZed. Ory Keto is a free access management tool by Ory Corp. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Engineering teams building microservices or API-first architectures need Ory Keto if they're tired of baking authorization logic into every service, since it decouples access control as a dedicated layer that enforces policies at sub-10ms latency across distributed systems. The Google Zanzibar architecture means you get strong consistency guarantees that most homegrown RBAC systems lack, and the gRPC API lets you call it directly from services without HTTP overhead. Skip this if you need a UI-driven identity governance platform for compliance audits or you're still running monoliths where pushing authorization calls across the network adds unacceptable latency; Keto is built for teams willing to shift left on policy architecture.
Centralized authorization platform for fine-grained permissions at scale.
Open source authorization server based on Google Zanzibar for access control
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Common questions about comparing AuthZed vs Ory Keto for your access management needs.
AuthZed: Centralized authorization platform for fine-grained permissions at scale. built by AuthZed. Core capabilities include Centralized permission definition and enforcement across all services, Relationship-based access control (ReBAC) modeled on Google Zanzibar, Flexible schema language for defining and updating permission models..
Ory Keto: Open source authorization server based on Google Zanzibar for access control. built by Ory Corp. Core capabilities include Google Zanzibar implementation, gRPC and REST APIs, RBAC, ABAC, and ACL support..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuthZed differentiates with Centralized permission definition and enforcement across all services, Relationship-based access control (ReBAC) modeled on Google Zanzibar, Flexible schema language for defining and updating permission models. Ory Keto differentiates with Google Zanzibar implementation, gRPC and REST APIs, RBAC, ABAC, and ACL support.
AuthZed is developed by AuthZed. Ory Keto is developed by Ory Corp. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuthZed and Ory Keto serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover Authorization, RBAC, Open Source. Key differences: AuthZed is Commercial while Ory Keto is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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