AuthZed: Centralized authorization platform for fine-grained permissions at scale. built by AuthZed. Core capabilities include Centralized permission definition and enforcement across all services, Relationship-based access control (ReBAC) modeled on Google Zanzibar, Flexible schema language for defining and updating permission models..

Ory Keto: Open source authorization server based on Google Zanzibar for access control. built by Ory Corp. Core capabilities include Google Zanzibar implementation, gRPC and REST APIs, RBAC, ABAC, and ACL support..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.