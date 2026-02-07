AuthMind Unified Identities: Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities. built by AuthMind. Core capabilities include Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification..

Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security: Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of all non-human identities across AD and cloud environments, Behavioral baseline creation for each service account and NHI, Real-time anomaly detection for unusual access patterns and privilege elevation..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.