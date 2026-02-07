Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuthMind Unified Identities is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by AuthMind. Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Organizations struggling to track identities across hybrid cloud, on-premises, and AI systems will find immediate value in AuthMind Unified Identities, particularly the ability to correlate shadow accounts and map AI agents back to human owners, a gap most identity tools ignore entirely. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM strongly, with particular depth in continuous monitoring across fragmented identity sources that usually stay siloed. Skip this if you're looking for identity governance and provisioning in the same product; AuthMind is observability and threat detection, not access certification or joiner-mover-leaver automation.
Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams with sprawling service account estates will get the most from Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security because it actually finds what you've lost track of, then enforces policy without ripping out your infrastructure. The automated discovery across AD and cloud environments paired with behavioral baselining addresses the DE.CM and PR.AA gaps that leave most organizations blind to lateral movement through dormant service accounts. Skip this if your environment is small enough that you already know every non-human identity by name, or if you need deep integration with your existing IAM platform rather than overlay detection and policy.
Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities
Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities.
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Common questions about comparing AuthMind Unified Identities vs Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security for your identity threat detection and response needs.
AuthMind Unified Identities: Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities. built by AuthMind. Core capabilities include Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification..
Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security: Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of all non-human identities across AD and cloud environments, Behavioral baseline creation for each service account and NHI, Real-time anomaly detection for unusual access patterns and privilege elevation..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuthMind Unified Identities differentiates with Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification. Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security differentiates with Automated discovery of all non-human identities across AD and cloud environments, Behavioral baseline creation for each service account and NHI, Real-time anomaly detection for unusual access patterns and privilege elevation.
AuthMind Unified Identities is developed by AuthMind. Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuthMind Unified Identities and Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both cover Privilege Escalation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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