Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuthMind Unified Identities is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by AuthMind. Silverfort AI Agent Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations struggling to track identities across hybrid cloud, on-premises, and AI systems will find immediate value in AuthMind Unified Identities, particularly the ability to correlate shadow accounts and map AI agents back to human owners, a gap most identity tools ignore entirely. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM strongly, with particular depth in continuous monitoring across fragmented identity sources that usually stay siloed. Skip this if you're looking for identity governance and provisioning in the same product; AuthMind is observability and threat detection, not access certification or joiner-mover-leaver automation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged AI agents across their identity stack should start here; Silverfort AI Agent Security finds and controls what you don't know exists, which is the only real problem in this category. The platform maps agents to human owners through visual workflows and enforces least privilege through real-time MCP gateway inspection, covering NIST ID.AM and PR.AA where most identity tools go silent. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or hasn't yet standardized on a single IdP; the discovery value collapses without scale and integration breadth.
Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities
AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control
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Common questions about comparing AuthMind Unified Identities vs Silverfort AI Agent Security for your identity threat detection and response needs.
AuthMind Unified Identities: Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities. built by AuthMind. Core capabilities include Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification..
Silverfort AI Agent Security: AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated AI agent discovery across IdPs, cloud platforms, and SaaS, Visual storyline graphs mapping agents to human owners, Dynamic risk scoring based on privilege level and behavior..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuthMind Unified Identities differentiates with Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification. Silverfort AI Agent Security differentiates with Automated AI agent discovery across IdPs, cloud platforms, and SaaS, Visual storyline graphs mapping agents to human owners, Dynamic risk scoring based on privilege level and behavior.
AuthMind Unified Identities is developed by AuthMind. Silverfort AI Agent Security is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuthMind Unified Identities and Silverfort AI Agent Security serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both cover Privilege Escalation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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