AuthMind Unified Identities: Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities. built by AuthMind. Core capabilities include Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification..

Silverfort AI Agent Security: AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated AI agent discovery across IdPs, cloud platforms, and SaaS, Visual storyline graphs mapping agents to human owners, Dynamic risk scoring based on privilege level and behavior..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.