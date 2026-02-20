AuthLite: Two-factor authentication add-on for Windows Active Directory using YubiKeys. built by AuthLite. Core capabilities include Two-factor authentication for Active Directory, YubiKey hardware token support (OTP and Challenge/Response modes), OATH standard compliance..

Idenprotect for Windows: Passwordless, phishing-resistant Windows login via mobile biometrics. built by Idenprotect. Core capabilities include Passwordless Windows login via mobile biometric authentication, Out-of-band authentication using Idenprotect Passport mobile app, Offline authentication via time-based OTP (TOTP)..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.