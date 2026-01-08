Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Kosmos. Idenprotect for Windows is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Idenprotect. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything. SMB and mid-market IT teams replacing password-based Windows login will cut phishing attacks at the perimeter with Idenprotect for Windows, since biometric authentication on employee mobile devices eliminates the credential reuse that makes credential stuffing work. The tool supports both cloud and on-premises AD integration, offline TOTP fallback, and VDI sessions, so it handles the hybrid infrastructure most organizations actually run. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication across non-Windows systems or require deep integration with identity governance platforms beyond basic SIEM log export.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
SMB and mid-market IT teams replacing password-based Windows login will cut phishing attacks at the perimeter with Idenprotect for Windows, since biometric authentication on employee mobile devices eliminates the credential reuse that makes credential stuffing work. The tool supports both cloud and on-premises AD integration, offline TOTP fallback, and VDI sessions, so it handles the hybrid infrastructure most organizations actually run. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication across non-Windows systems or require deep integration with identity governance platforms beyond basic SIEM log export.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Passwordless, phishing-resistant Windows login via mobile biometrics.
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Idenprotect for Windows for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Idenprotect for Windows: Passwordless, phishing-resistant Windows login via mobile biometrics. built by Idenprotect. Core capabilities include Passwordless Windows login via mobile biometric authentication, Out-of-band authentication using Idenprotect Passport mobile app, Offline authentication via time-based OTP (TOTP)..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics differentiates with FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice). Idenprotect for Windows differentiates with Passwordless Windows login via mobile biometric authentication, Out-of-band authentication using Idenprotect Passport mobile app, Offline authentication via time-based OTP (TOTP).
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is developed by 1Kosmos. Idenprotect for Windows is developed by Idenprotect. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics and Idenprotect for Windows serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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