1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..

Idenprotect for Windows: Passwordless, phishing-resistant Windows login via mobile biometrics. built by Idenprotect. Core capabilities include Passwordless Windows login via mobile biometric authentication, Out-of-band authentication using Idenprotect Passport mobile app, Offline authentication via time-based OTP (TOTP)..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.