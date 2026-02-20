AuthLite: Two-factor authentication add-on for Windows Active Directory using YubiKeys. built by AuthLite. Core capabilities include Two-factor authentication for Active Directory, YubiKey hardware token support (OTP and Challenge/Response modes), OATH standard compliance..

GateKeeper Enterprise - Kiosk Mode: Proximity-based 2FA & shared PC access mgmt with auto-lock for compliance. built by GateKeeper Enterprise. Core capabilities include Proximity-based automatic PC lock/unlock using Bluetooth 4.0 wireless token or phone, Per-user traceable audit logs on shared Windows accounts, Administrator-managed complex passwords hidden from end users..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.