Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuthLite is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by AuthLite. GateKeeper Enterprise - Kiosk Mode is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by GateKeeper Enterprise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market shops with Active Directory-dependent environments will get immediate value from AuthLite because it hardened domain admin accounts at the DC level without ripping out existing infrastructure. The hardware-token requirement (YubiKeys only) eliminates the phishing vectors that plague SMS or app-based MFA, and domain controller installation means enforcement happens where it matters most. Skip this if your organization needs cloud-first authentication or plans to deprecate Active Directory within 18 months; AuthLite is purpose-built for on-premises Windows shops that need AD protection today, not cloud migration roadmaps.
GateKeeper Enterprise - Kiosk Mode
Security teams managing shared Windows workstations or terminal servers need GateKeeper Enterprise - Kiosk Mode for one reason: it's the only tool that ties user identity to physical presence, auto-locking when your Bluetooth token walks away and creating individual audit trails on accounts that technically can't be individually logged into. Support for HIPAA, NIST, DFARS, CMMC, and CJIS means compliance auditors won't push back on your shared-account setup. This isn't for organizations hunting for a modern passwordless experience; you're still managing complex passwords administratively, and the Bluetooth-dependent locking means devices outside range become a policy headache.
Two-factor authentication add-on for Windows Active Directory using YubiKeys.
Proximity-based 2FA & shared PC access mgmt with auto-lock for compliance.
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Common questions about comparing AuthLite vs GateKeeper Enterprise - Kiosk Mode for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AuthLite: Two-factor authentication add-on for Windows Active Directory using YubiKeys. built by AuthLite. Core capabilities include Two-factor authentication for Active Directory, YubiKey hardware token support (OTP and Challenge/Response modes), OATH standard compliance..
GateKeeper Enterprise - Kiosk Mode: Proximity-based 2FA & shared PC access mgmt with auto-lock for compliance. built by GateKeeper Enterprise. Core capabilities include Proximity-based automatic PC lock/unlock using Bluetooth 4.0 wireless token or phone, Per-user traceable audit logs on shared Windows accounts, Administrator-managed complex passwords hidden from end users..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuthLite differentiates with Two-factor authentication for Active Directory, YubiKey hardware token support (OTP and Challenge/Response modes), OATH standard compliance. GateKeeper Enterprise - Kiosk Mode differentiates with Proximity-based automatic PC lock/unlock using Bluetooth 4.0 wireless token or phone, Per-user traceable audit logs on shared Windows accounts, Administrator-managed complex passwords hidden from end users.
AuthLite is developed by AuthLite. GateKeeper Enterprise - Kiosk Mode is developed by GateKeeper Enterprise. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuthLite integrates with Active Directory, YubiKey. GateKeeper Enterprise - Kiosk Mode integrates with Chrome, Firefox, Windows Server 2012+, SQL Server 2007+. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AuthLite and GateKeeper Enterprise - Kiosk Mode serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication, Windows. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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