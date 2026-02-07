AuthenticID Fraud Shield: Identity fraud detection software using facial recognition and watchlists. built by AuthenticID. Core capabilities include Facial recognition comparison between ID documents and selfies, Bad Actor Watchlist with IP addresses, names, ID numbers, and facial images, Bad Document Watchlist tracking fraudulent documents by number and jurisdiction..

Incode Trust Graph: Network-based fraud intelligence platform for detecting repeat fraudsters. built by Incode Technologies. Core capabilities include Known fraudster identity detection across network, First-party fraud detection for legitimate user misuse, Unusual activity and anomaly pattern detection..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.