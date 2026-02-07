Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuthenticID Fraud Shield is a commercial identity verification tool by AuthenticID. Incode Trust Graph is a commercial identity verification tool by Incode Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling high-volume onboarding will gain the most from AuthenticID Fraud Shield because its three-factor biometric verification catches synthetic identity fraud that document checks alone miss. The Bad Actor Watchlist with facial matching across 200+ countries means real-time blocking of known fraudsters, not retroactive detection. Skip this if your fraud problem is primarily account takeover rather than new account abuse; Fraud Shield prioritizes identity proofing over post-enrollment transaction monitoring.
SMB and mid-market teams fighting repeat fraud across digital channels will get the most from Incode Trust Graph, which detects known fraudsters through network-based identity signals rather than relying solely on device or behavioral rules. The platform's cross-organization fraud signal sharing and real-time relationship scoring mean you catch repeat offenders faster than single-organization systems allow, and the continuous session monitoring maps to NIST DE.CM priorities. Skip this if your primary concern is account takeover prevention in high-trust environments; Incode is built for first-party fraud and fraud ring detection, not stolen credential defense.
Identity fraud detection software using facial recognition and watchlists
Network-based fraud intelligence platform for detecting repeat fraudsters
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Common questions about comparing AuthenticID Fraud Shield vs Incode Trust Graph for your identity verification needs.
AuthenticID Fraud Shield: Identity fraud detection software using facial recognition and watchlists. built by AuthenticID. Core capabilities include Facial recognition comparison between ID documents and selfies, Bad Actor Watchlist with IP addresses, names, ID numbers, and facial images, Bad Document Watchlist tracking fraudulent documents by number and jurisdiction..
Incode Trust Graph: Network-based fraud intelligence platform for detecting repeat fraudsters. built by Incode Technologies. Core capabilities include Known fraudster identity detection across network, First-party fraud detection for legitimate user misuse, Unusual activity and anomaly pattern detection..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuthenticID Fraud Shield differentiates with Facial recognition comparison between ID documents and selfies, Bad Actor Watchlist with IP addresses, names, ID numbers, and facial images, Bad Document Watchlist tracking fraudulent documents by number and jurisdiction. Incode Trust Graph differentiates with Known fraudster identity detection across network, First-party fraud detection for legitimate user misuse, Unusual activity and anomaly pattern detection.
AuthenticID Fraud Shield is developed by AuthenticID. Incode Trust Graph is developed by Incode Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuthenticID Fraud Shield and Incode Trust Graph serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both are Identity Verification tools, both cover Fraud Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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