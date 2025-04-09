Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Netskope Remote Browser Isolation is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Netskope. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams running investigations into financial crime, supply chain threats, or state-sponsored activity need Silo Workspace because its 700+ global proxy endpoints let you mask attribution while collecting forensic evidence from hostile infrastructure without exposing your own network. The managed attribution network across 32 countries plus encrypted chain-of-custody storage directly addresses NIST DE.CM and RS.AN requirements that most browsers can't touch. Skip this if your investigators work mostly on domestic, low-risk research; the tradecraft training and dark web capability are overkill for routine threat intelligence gathering.
Netskope Remote Browser Isolation
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing unvetted SaaS applications and uncategorized web traffic will get the most from Netskope Remote Browser Isolation because it isolates browser sessions without forcing blanket blocks, letting users stay productive while you tighten policy over time. The platform integrates directly with Netskope's Secure Web Gateway and SSE infrastructure, which means you're not bolting on a separate console or relearning policy controls if you're already in their ecosystem. Skip this if you need strong recovery and forensics capabilities; Netskope prioritizes prevention and continuous monitoring over post-incident analysis, so teams relying on detailed breach reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research
Isolates risky websites & apps in remote browsers to prevent malware & phishing
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo Workspace vs Netskope Remote Browser Isolation for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace: Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps..
Netskope Remote Browser Isolation: Isolates risky websites & apps in remote browsers to prevent malware & phishing. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Targeted RBI for uncategorized and risky websites, Extended RBI with custom categories and application controls, Remote PDF file rendering and viewing..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace differentiates with Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps. Netskope Remote Browser Isolation differentiates with Targeted RBI for uncategorized and risky websites, Extended RBI with custom categories and application controls, Remote PDF file rendering and viewing.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace is developed by Authentic8. Netskope Remote Browser Isolation is developed by Netskope. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace and Netskope Remote Browser Isolation serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Remote Browser Isolation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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