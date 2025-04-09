Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. MirrorTab is a commercial bot management tool by MirrorTab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams running investigations into financial crime, supply chain threats, or state-sponsored activity need Silo Workspace because its 700+ global proxy endpoints let you mask attribution while collecting forensic evidence from hostile infrastructure without exposing your own network. The managed attribution network across 32 countries plus encrypted chain-of-custody storage directly addresses NIST DE.CM and RS.AN requirements that most browsers can't touch. Skip this if your investigators work mostly on domestic, low-risk research; the tradecraft training and dark web capability are overkill for routine threat intelligence gathering.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting web applications from account takeover and API abuse will get the most from MirrorTab because it stops attacks at the browser layer without requiring code changes or client-side agents. The server-side rendering architecture means attackers never see the DOM, and trigger-based activation through your existing WAF or bot detection tools means deployment friction is minimal. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach detection and response; MirrorTab prioritizes blocking automated threats upstream rather than catching compromised sessions after they've started.
Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research
Prevents automated attacks on web apps and APIs by blocking bots and fraud tools
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo Workspace vs MirrorTab for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace: Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps..
MirrorTab: Prevents automated attacks on web apps and APIs by blocking bots and fraud tools. built by MirrorTab. Core capabilities include Server-side rendering with no DOM exposure to end browsers, Integration with existing edge infrastructure (CDN, WAF, fraud platforms), Protection against man-in-the-browser attacks and malicious browser extensions..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace differentiates with Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps. MirrorTab differentiates with Server-side rendering with no DOM exposure to end browsers, Integration with existing edge infrastructure (CDN, WAF, fraud platforms), Protection against man-in-the-browser attacks and malicious browser extensions.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace is developed by Authentic8. MirrorTab is developed by MirrorTab. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace and MirrorTab serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both cover Remote Browser Isolation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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