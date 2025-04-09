Authentic8 Silo Workspace: Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps..

MirrorTab: Prevents automated attacks on web apps and APIs by blocking bots and fraud tools. built by MirrorTab. Core capabilities include Server-side rendering with no DOM exposure to end browsers, Integration with existing edge infrastructure (CDN, WAF, fraud platforms), Protection against man-in-the-browser attacks and malicious browser extensions..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.