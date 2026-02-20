Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authen2cate is a commercial access management tool by Authen2cate. ID Agent Passly is a commercial access management tool by ID Agent. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and early-stage SMBs needing to lock down employee access without overcomplicating identity infrastructure should evaluate Authen2cate, particularly if they're already running Active Directory on premises. The platform delivers SSO and MFA in one product, which eliminates the tax of bolting separate tools together, and its hybrid deployment model means you don't have to rip out existing directory infrastructure. Skip this if you need SCIM provisioning, fine-grained access policies, or plans to scale past a few dozen users; the pricing and feature set clearly target the sub-100-person window.
Startups and SMBs tired of managing separate password managers, MFA vendors, and SSO tools should evaluate ID Agent Passly for its integrated approach that actually reduces your vendor stack rather than adding to it. The platform handles AD password auto-rotation and Windows account management natively, which eliminates the brittle scripting most teams resort to when bolting these functions together. Larger enterprises with heavy on-premises infrastructure should look elsewhere; Passly's strength is in cloud-native deployments where the SSO launchpad and shared password vaults can replace three different subscriptions.
IAM platform offering SSO, MFA, and directory integration.
IAM platform combining MFA, SSO, and password mgmt for businesses.
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Common questions about comparing Authen2cate vs ID Agent Passly for your access management needs.
Authen2cate: IAM platform offering SSO, MFA, and directory integration. built by Authen2cate. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) from any location, Active Directory integration, Cloud Directory..
ID Agent Passly: IAM platform combining MFA, SSO, and password mgmt for businesses. built by ID Agent. Core capabilities include Two-Factor Authentication (2FA/MFA), Single Sign-On (SSO) with individual employee Launchpads, Secure password vaults (shared and individual)..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authen2cate differentiates with Single Sign-On (SSO) from any location, Active Directory integration, Cloud Directory. ID Agent Passly differentiates with Two-Factor Authentication (2FA/MFA), Single Sign-On (SSO) with individual employee Launchpads, Secure password vaults (shared and individual).
Authen2cate is developed by Authen2cate. ID Agent Passly is developed by ID Agent. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authen2cate and ID Agent Passly serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover MFA, SSO, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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