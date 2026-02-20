Authen2cate

Startups and early-stage SMBs needing to lock down employee access without overcomplicating identity infrastructure should evaluate Authen2cate, particularly if they're already running Active Directory on premises. The platform delivers SSO and MFA in one product, which eliminates the tax of bolting separate tools together, and its hybrid deployment model means you don't have to rip out existing directory infrastructure. Skip this if you need SCIM provisioning, fine-grained access policies, or plans to scale past a few dozen users; the pricing and feature set clearly target the sub-100-person window.