Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring is a commercial data security posture management tool by Aurva. Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by Sentra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need real-time visibility into who accesses what data will get the most from Aurva Database Activity Monitoring. Its combination of activity monitoring, data discovery, and AI-driven anomaly detection covers the full NIST Detect and Identify arc, catching both known threats and unusual access patterns before they become incidents. Skip this if your databases are mostly on-premises and air-gapped; Aurva's cloud-first architecture assumes modern, connected infrastructure.
Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform
Security teams managing data sprawl across multi-cloud and SaaS environments need Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform because its agentless discovery actually finds what you have before you can protect it, cutting through the noise of shadow data that DSPM competitors miss. The 95% accuracy on classification across structured and unstructured data means you're not drowning in false positives when enforcing policies, and continuous anomaly detection handles the behavioral piece most tools halfheartedly bolt on. Skip this if your primary concern is data recovery and incident response rather than prevention; Sentra prioritizes asset discovery and access control enforcement over post-breach forensics.
Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security
AI-powered DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and protection
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Common questions about comparing Aurva Database Activity Monitoring vs Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform for your data security posture management needs.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring: Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management..
Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform: AI-powered DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and protection. built by Sentra. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, on-premises, and AI Copilots, AI-powered data classification with over 95% accuracy for structured and unstructured data, Continuous monitoring of data movement and copying activities..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring differentiates with Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management. Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform differentiates with Agentless data discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, on-premises, and AI Copilots, AI-powered data classification with over 95% accuracy for structured and unstructured data, Continuous monitoring of data movement and copying activities.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring is developed by Aurva. Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform is developed by Sentra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring and Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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