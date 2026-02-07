Aurva Database Activity Monitoring: Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management..

Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform: AI-powered DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and protection. built by Sentra. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, on-premises, and AI Copilots, AI-powered data classification with over 95% accuracy for structured and unstructured data, Continuous monitoring of data movement and copying activities..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.