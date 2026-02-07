Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring is a commercial data security posture management tool by Aurva. Odaseva Data Encryption for Salesforce is a commercial encryption tool by Odaseva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need real-time visibility into who accesses what data will get the most from Aurva Database Activity Monitoring. Its combination of activity monitoring, data discovery, and AI-driven anomaly detection covers the full NIST Detect and Identify arc, catching both known threats and unusual access patterns before they become incidents. Skip this if your databases are mostly on-premises and air-gapped; Aurva's cloud-first architecture assumes modern, connected infrastructure.
Odaseva Data Encryption for Salesforce
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with regulated customer data in Salesforce will find Odaseva Data Encryption valuable for field-level encryption without gutting search functionality, a constraint that kills most vault approaches. The combination of client-side encryption, fine-grained access controls mapped to roles and locations, and real-time SIEM monitoring covers PR.DS and PR.AA in NIST CSF 2.0 thoroughly. Skip this if your org needs encryption that also handles related objects or custom metadata; Odaseva encrypts fields, not relationships, so your data model complexity will determine whether that's a dealbreaker.
Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security
End-to-end encryption & vault solution for sensitive Salesforce data.
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Common questions about comparing Aurva Database Activity Monitoring vs Odaseva Data Encryption for Salesforce for your data security posture management needs.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring: Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management..
Odaseva Data Encryption for Salesforce: End-to-end encryption & vault solution for sensitive Salesforce data. built by Odaseva. Core capabilities include Client-side and server-side encryption with customer or Odaseva-managed KMS, Role- and location-based fine-grained access controls to encrypted data, Searchable encrypted fields for usability within Salesforce..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring differentiates with Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management. Odaseva Data Encryption for Salesforce differentiates with Client-side and server-side encryption with customer or Odaseva-managed KMS, Role- and location-based fine-grained access controls to encrypted data, Searchable encrypted fields for usability within Salesforce.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring is developed by Aurva. Odaseva Data Encryption for Salesforce is developed by Odaseva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring and Odaseva Data Encryption for Salesforce serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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