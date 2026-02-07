Aurva Database Activity Monitoring: Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management..

Odaseva Data Encryption for Salesforce: End-to-end encryption & vault solution for sensitive Salesforce data. built by Odaseva. Core capabilities include Client-side and server-side encryption with customer or Odaseva-managed KMS, Role- and location-based fine-grained access controls to encrypted data, Searchable encrypted fields for usability within Salesforce..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.