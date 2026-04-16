Aurigin AI: Real-time API for detecting AI-generated & cloned voices in biometric systems. built by Aurigin AI. Core capabilities include Real-time voice liveness detection (under 50 ms), 98%+ detection accuracy across TTS, voice conversion, replay, and cloning attacks, 80+ language support with language-agnostic neural architecture..

Daon xDeTECH: Real-time synthetic voice detection tool for call/contact center fraud defense. built by Daon. Core capabilities include Real-time analysis of incoming voice calls to detect synthetic/AI-generated audio, Patented multi-algorithm detection of digitally generated voice cues, Language and dialect agnostic — analyzes audio signal characteristics, not speech content..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.