Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aurasium is a free mobile app security tool. House is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams protecting Android applications against runtime exploitation will find value in Aurasium's bytecode rewriting approach, which injects monitoring directly into APK files rather than relying on OS-level hooks that attackers can bypass. The tool is free and open source with active GitHub development, making it viable for resource-constrained teams or those building custom enforcement policies into their app pipelines. Skip this if you need enterprise support, out-of-the-box threat intelligence, or protection for iOS; Aurasium is a framework for teams comfortable with technical customization and integration work.
Mobile app security engineers who need to reverse-engineer and tamper with iOS and Android binaries will find House invaluable; it gives you Frida's runtime inspection power without writing custom scripts, and the 1,460 GitHub stars signal real adoption among practitioners doing this work. The Web GUI cuts setup friction compared to command-line Frida, making it practical for repeated analysis across multiple apps. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; House is a manual inspection tool for people who know what they're hunting for.
A security policy enforcement framework for Android applications that uses bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitoring to inject security controls into APK files.
House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python.
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Common questions about comparing Aurasium vs House for your mobile app security needs.
Aurasium: A security policy enforcement framework for Android applications that uses bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitoring to inject security controls into APK files..
House: House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurasium and House serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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