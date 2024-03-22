Mobile app security teams protecting Android applications against runtime exploitation will find value in Aurasium's bytecode rewriting approach, which injects monitoring directly into APK files rather than relying on OS-level hooks that attackers can bypass. The tool is free and open source with active GitHub development, making it viable for resource-constrained teams or those building custom enforcement policies into their app pipelines. Skip this if you need enterprise support, out-of-the-box threat intelligence, or protection for iOS; Aurasium is a framework for teams comfortable with technical customization and integration work.

House

Mobile app security engineers who need to reverse-engineer and tamper with iOS and Android binaries will find House invaluable; it gives you Frida's runtime inspection power without writing custom scripts, and the 1,460 GitHub stars signal real adoption among practitioners doing this work. The Web GUI cuts setup friction compared to command-line Frida, making it practical for repeated analysis across multiple apps. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; House is a manual inspection tool for people who know what they're hunting for.