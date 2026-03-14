Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Managed is a commercial sspm tool by Augmentt. Grip SaaS Security Control Plane is a commercial sspm tool by Grip Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing more than 50 client M365 tenants should start here; Augmentt Managed handles multi-tenant visibility and policy enforcement at scale without forcing you to log into each client's portal separately. The platform discovered shadow IT apps in 87% of tested environments within the first two weeks of deployment, and its automated compliance reporting cuts manual audit prep time by roughly 60%. Skip this if your clients run heavy on Google Workspace or need deep endpoint detection; Augmentt's strength is SaaS and M365 governance, not OS-level threats.
Grip SaaS Security Control Plane
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow SaaS will get immediate value from Grip SaaS Security Control Plane because it finds and catalogs unsanctioned apps across 10 years of historical data without requiring deployment agents. The zero-touch discovery paired with automated access reviews and one-click revocation workflows means you'll move from SaaS chaos to enforced policy in weeks, not quarters. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 500 employees or lacks the identity infrastructure to support adaptive policy enforcement; Grip assumes you have SSO and IAM foundations already in place.
MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments.
Identity-based SaaS discovery, risk indexing, and access control platform.
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Managed vs Grip SaaS Security Control Plane for your sspm needs.
Augmentt Managed: MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and visibility, Microsoft 365 security management, Multi-tenant client management for MSPs..
Grip SaaS Security Control Plane: Identity-based SaaS discovery, risk indexing, and access control platform. built by Grip Security. Core capabilities include Zero-touch SaaS discovery covering sanctioned, unsanctioned, and abandoned SaaS services, Up to 10 years of historical SaaS usage and authentication method tracking, SaaS risk indexing to identify dangling access, zombie accounts, weak/duplicate passwords, and OAuth grants..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Managed differentiates with SaaS application discovery and visibility, Microsoft 365 security management, Multi-tenant client management for MSPs. Grip SaaS Security Control Plane differentiates with Zero-touch SaaS discovery covering sanctioned, unsanctioned, and abandoned SaaS services, Up to 10 years of historical SaaS usage and authentication method tracking, SaaS risk indexing to identify dangling access, zombie accounts, weak/duplicate passwords, and OAuth grants.
Augmentt Managed is developed by Augmentt. Grip SaaS Security Control Plane is developed by Grip Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Managed integrates with Microsoft 365. Grip SaaS Security Control Plane integrates with CASB, Endpoint Protection, IAM/SSO. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Augmentt Managed and Grip SaaS Security Control Plane serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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