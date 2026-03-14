Augmentt Managed: MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and visibility, Microsoft 365 security management, Multi-tenant client management for MSPs..

Grip SaaS Security Control Plane: Identity-based SaaS discovery, risk indexing, and access control platform. built by Grip Security. Core capabilities include Zero-touch SaaS discovery covering sanctioned, unsanctioned, and abandoned SaaS services, Up to 10 years of historical SaaS usage and authentication method tracking, SaaS risk indexing to identify dangling access, zombie accounts, weak/duplicate passwords, and OAuth grants..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.