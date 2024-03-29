Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AuditJS is a free software composition analysis tool. NodeSecure is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
JavaScript teams shipping npm packages on tight release cycles should use AuditJS for its zero-friction dependency scanning; it runs offline via command line and integrates directly into CI/CD without vendor lock-in. The tool covers the most common attack vector in Node ecosystems,transitive dependency vulnerabilities,and the 230 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among teams that value simplicity over breadth. Skip AuditJS if you need runtime vulnerability detection, license compliance scanning, or policy enforcement across polyglot codebases; it's deliberately narrow, scanning only declared npm dependencies against known databases.
Node.js development teams looking for supply chain visibility into npm dependencies will get immediate value from NodeSecure; it maps the full dependency tree and flags known vulnerabilities without requiring infrastructure changes. The tool is free and runs locally, meaning you get NIST Identify coverage (asset inventory) for your Node ecosystem at zero cost and zero deployment friction. Skip this if you need runtime detection or production monitoring; NodeSecure is a pre-deployment scanner, not a control plane.
AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server.
NodeSecure is a cybersecurity project that provides security monitoring and analysis capabilities specifically designed for Node.js applications.
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Common questions about comparing AuditJS vs NodeSecure for your software composition analysis needs.
AuditJS: AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server..
NodeSecure: NodeSecure is a cybersecurity project that provides security monitoring and analysis capabilities specifically designed for Node.js applications..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuditJS and NodeSecure serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM, Nodejs, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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