JavaScript teams shipping npm packages on tight release cycles should use AuditJS for its zero-friction dependency scanning; it runs offline via command line and integrates directly into CI/CD without vendor lock-in. The tool covers the most common attack vector in Node ecosystems,transitive dependency vulnerabilities,and the 230 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among teams that value simplicity over breadth. Skip AuditJS if you need runtime vulnerability detection, license compliance scanning, or policy enforcement across polyglot codebases; it's deliberately narrow, scanning only declared npm dependencies against known databases.

NodeSecure

Node.js development teams looking for supply chain visibility into npm dependencies will get immediate value from NodeSecure; it maps the full dependency tree and flags known vulnerabilities without requiring infrastructure changes. The tool is free and runs locally, meaning you get NIST Identify coverage (asset inventory) for your Node ecosystem at zero cost and zero deployment friction. Skip this if you need runtime detection or production monitoring; NodeSecure is a pre-deployment scanner, not a control plane.