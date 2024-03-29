Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AuditJS is a free software composition analysis tool. LunaTrace is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
JavaScript teams shipping npm packages on tight release cycles should use AuditJS for its zero-friction dependency scanning; it runs offline via command line and integrates directly into CI/CD without vendor lock-in. The tool covers the most common attack vector in Node ecosystems,transitive dependency vulnerabilities,and the 230 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among teams that value simplicity over breadth. Skip AuditJS if you need runtime vulnerability detection, license compliance scanning, or policy enforcement across polyglot codebases; it's deliberately narrow, scanning only declared npm dependencies against known databases.
Teams managing open source dependencies in GitHub repositories should pick LunaTrace because it catches vulnerable libraries before code reaches production and costs nothing to deploy. The tool integrates directly into GitHub workflows, removing the friction of bolting security onto an existing pipeline; 1,468 GitHub stars reflects genuine adoption among developers who actually use it. Skip this if you need scanning across multiple VCS platforms or dependency management for languages outside the JavaScript and Python ecosystems where LunaTrace has the strongest coverage.
AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server.
LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AuditJS vs LunaTrace for your software composition analysis needs.
AuditJS: AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server..
LunaTrace: LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuditJS is open-source with 230 GitHub stars. LunaTrace is open-source with 1,468 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuditJS and LunaTrace serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Security Scanning, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox