AuditJS: AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server..

LunaTrace: LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.