Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AuditJS is a free software composition analysis tool. GuardDog is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
JavaScript teams shipping npm packages on tight release cycles should use AuditJS for its zero-friction dependency scanning; it runs offline via command line and integrates directly into CI/CD without vendor lock-in. The tool covers the most common attack vector in Node ecosystems,transitive dependency vulnerabilities,and the 230 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among teams that value simplicity over breadth. Skip AuditJS if you need runtime vulnerability detection, license compliance scanning, or policy enforcement across polyglot codebases; it's deliberately narrow, scanning only declared npm dependencies against known databases.
Development teams shipping Python and Node.js packages should use GuardDog for pre-publication malware screening because its heuristics-based approach catches obfuscated and supply-chain attacks that signature-based tools miss. The CLI integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines at zero cost, catching malicious dependencies before they reach registries. Skip GuardDog if you need runtime monitoring of already-installed packages or deep visibility into legitimate but vulnerable code; it's built for prevention at the source, not forensics on deployed systems.
AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server.
GuardDog is a CLI tool that identifies malicious PyPI and npm packages using heuristics-based analysis of source code and metadata.
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Common questions about comparing AuditJS vs GuardDog for your software composition analysis needs.
AuditJS: AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server..
GuardDog: GuardDog is a CLI tool that identifies malicious PyPI and npm packages using heuristics-based analysis of source code and metadata..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuditJS is open-source with 230 GitHub stars. GuardDog is open-source with 1,016 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuditJS and GuardDog serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM, Dependency Scanning, Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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