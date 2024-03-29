JavaScript teams shipping npm packages on tight release cycles should use AuditJS for its zero-friction dependency scanning; it runs offline via command line and integrates directly into CI/CD without vendor lock-in. The tool covers the most common attack vector in Node ecosystems,transitive dependency vulnerabilities,and the 230 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among teams that value simplicity over breadth. Skip AuditJS if you need runtime vulnerability detection, license compliance scanning, or policy enforcement across polyglot codebases; it's deliberately narrow, scanning only declared npm dependencies against known databases.

Dependency Combobulator

Teams protecting polyglot build pipelines against supply chain attacks will find Dependency Combobulator's open-source model valuable: zero licensing friction means security can push adoption across dev, staging, and production environments without procurement delays. The tool's support for multiple package managers (npm, pip, Maven, Go) and its focus on dependency confusion specifically,the attack vector that caught most organizations flat-footed in 2021,makes it a fast way to close that gap. Skip this if your threat model prioritizes transitive dependency vulnerabilities or license compliance; Combobulator's 95 GitHub stars suggest a smaller maintenance surface than mature commercial alternatives, so treat it as a narrowly scoped addition to your SCA stack, not a replacement for it.