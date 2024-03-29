Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AuditJS is a free software composition analysis tool. Dependency Combobulator is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
JavaScript teams shipping npm packages on tight release cycles should use AuditJS for its zero-friction dependency scanning; it runs offline via command line and integrates directly into CI/CD without vendor lock-in. The tool covers the most common attack vector in Node ecosystems,transitive dependency vulnerabilities,and the 230 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among teams that value simplicity over breadth. Skip AuditJS if you need runtime vulnerability detection, license compliance scanning, or policy enforcement across polyglot codebases; it's deliberately narrow, scanning only declared npm dependencies against known databases.
Teams protecting polyglot build pipelines against supply chain attacks will find Dependency Combobulator's open-source model valuable: zero licensing friction means security can push adoption across dev, staging, and production environments without procurement delays. The tool's support for multiple package managers (npm, pip, Maven, Go) and its focus on dependency confusion specifically,the attack vector that caught most organizations flat-footed in 2021,makes it a fast way to close that gap. Skip this if your threat model prioritizes transitive dependency vulnerabilities or license compliance; Combobulator's 95 GitHub stars suggest a smaller maintenance surface than mature commercial alternatives, so treat it as a narrowly scoped addition to your SCA stack, not a replacement for it.
AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server.
An open-source framework that detects and prevents dependency confusion attacks across multiple package management systems and development environments.
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Common questions about comparing AuditJS vs Dependency Combobulator for your software composition analysis needs.
AuditJS: AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server..
Dependency Combobulator: An open-source framework that detects and prevents dependency confusion attacks across multiple package management systems and development environments..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuditJS and Dependency Combobulator serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM, Dependency Scanning, Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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