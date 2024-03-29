AuditJS: AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server..

Debricked Select: Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies. built by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Core capabilities include Open source dependency search and discovery, Side-by-side dependency comparison, Filtering by programming language (e.g., JavaScript)..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.