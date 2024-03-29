Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AuditJS is a free software composition analysis tool. Debricked Select is a free software composition analysis tool by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
JavaScript teams shipping npm packages on tight release cycles should use AuditJS for its zero-friction dependency scanning; it runs offline via command line and integrates directly into CI/CD without vendor lock-in. The tool covers the most common attack vector in Node ecosystems,transitive dependency vulnerabilities,and the 230 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among teams that value simplicity over breadth. Skip AuditJS if you need runtime vulnerability detection, license compliance scanning, or policy enforcement across polyglot codebases; it's deliberately narrow, scanning only declared npm dependencies against known databases.
Teams doing lightweight open source audits or evaluating dependencies before pulling them into a project will find Debricked Select genuinely useful; the side-by-side comparison engine and license filtering save hours of manual research that most developers waste anyway. The browser extension makes it actually usable in the moment you're deciding whether to adopt a package, not as a separate scanning workflow tacked on afterward. This is not a replacement for continuous SCA in your CI/CD pipeline, and the free model means vulnerability data freshness lags behind paid competitors; if you need real-time supply chain risk enforcement at scale, you'll outgrow it quickly.
AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server.
Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies.
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Common questions about comparing AuditJS vs Debricked Select for your software composition analysis needs.
AuditJS: AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server..
Debricked Select: Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies. built by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Core capabilities include Open source dependency search and discovery, Side-by-side dependency comparison, Filtering by programming language (e.g., JavaScript)..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuditJS is open-source with 230 GitHub stars. Debricked Select is developed by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuditJS and Debricked Select serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Open Source, Dependency Scanning, NPM. Key differences: AuditJS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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