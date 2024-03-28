Development teams and AppSec engineers managing JavaScript supply chain risk should use Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules as a lightweight first filter for malicious code in dependencies; it costs nothing and runs fast enough to integrate into CI/CD without friction. The tool's simplicity is the substantiation,no cloud account, no agent, no parsing through dashboards,you run YARA patterns directly against your node_modules folder and get flagged scripts in seconds. Skip this if you need remediation guidance or automated patching; this tool finds the problem but leaves triage and response entirely to you.

TBV (Trust but Verify)

npm-first teams running lean on supply chain security will get real value from TBV's package verification and testing capabilities without paying for bloat. The tool is free and sits directly in the artifact inspection layer where most npm vulnerabilities actually enter your build, catching what you'd otherwise miss between dependency declaration and deployment. Skip this if you need broader SCA coverage across multiple languages or automated remediation workflows; TBV is deliberately narrow, which is exactly why it works well for teams that know what they're looking for.