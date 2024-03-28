Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules is a free software composition analysis tool. TBV (Trust but Verify) is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules
Development teams and AppSec engineers managing JavaScript supply chain risk should use Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules as a lightweight first filter for malicious code in dependencies; it costs nothing and runs fast enough to integrate into CI/CD without friction. The tool's simplicity is the substantiation,no cloud account, no agent, no parsing through dashboards,you run YARA patterns directly against your node_modules folder and get flagged scripts in seconds. Skip this if you need remediation guidance or automated patching; this tool finds the problem but leaves triage and response entirely to you.
npm-first teams running lean on supply chain security will get real value from TBV's package verification and testing capabilities without paying for bloat. The tool is free and sits directly in the artifact inspection layer where most npm vulnerabilities actually enter your build, catching what you'd otherwise miss between dependency declaration and deployment. Skip this if you need broader SCA coverage across multiple languages or automated remediation workflows; TBV is deliberately narrow, which is exactly why it works well for teams that know what they're looking for.
A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts
Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules vs TBV (Trust but Verify) for your software composition analysis needs.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules: A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts..
TBV (Trust but Verify): Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules and TBV (Trust but Verify) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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