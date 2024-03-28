Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules is a free software composition analysis tool. Lockfile Linting is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules
Development teams and AppSec engineers managing JavaScript supply chain risk should use Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules as a lightweight first filter for malicious code in dependencies; it costs nothing and runs fast enough to integrate into CI/CD without friction. The tool's simplicity is the substantiation,no cloud account, no agent, no parsing through dashboards,you run YARA patterns directly against your node_modules folder and get flagged scripts in seconds. Skip this if you need remediation guidance or automated patching; this tool finds the problem but leaves triage and response entirely to you.
Supply chain teams managing dependencies across multiple package managers will get the most from Lockfile Linting because it catches policy violations and known vulnerabilities in lockfiles before they reach production, catching what many SCA tools miss by only scanning source code. The tool is free and carries 843 GitHub stars, making it low-friction to deploy in CI/CD pipelines without budget approval. Skip this if your team needs deep transitive dependency analysis or license compliance reporting; Lockfile Linting is deliberately narrow, checking what's actually locked rather than mapping the full dependency graph.
A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts
Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.
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Common questions about comparing Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules vs Lockfile Linting for your software composition analysis needs.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules: A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts..
Lockfile Linting: Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules and Lockfile Linting serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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