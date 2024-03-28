Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules is a free software composition analysis tool. Fix Lockfile Integrity is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules
Development teams and AppSec engineers managing JavaScript supply chain risk should use Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules as a lightweight first filter for malicious code in dependencies; it costs nothing and runs fast enough to integrate into CI/CD without friction. The tool's simplicity is the substantiation,no cloud account, no agent, no parsing through dashboards,you run YARA patterns directly against your node_modules folder and get flagged scripts in seconds. Skip this if you need remediation guidance or automated patching; this tool finds the problem but leaves triage and response entirely to you.
Development teams managing Node.js or Python dependencies will find value in Fix Lockfile Integrity if sha1 hash collisions in lock files create audit friction in your supply chain verification workflow. The tool addresses a real gap: reverting weak sha1 checksums to sha512 closes a known vector that most dependency managers leave unpatched by default. Skip this if your lock files are already enforced through signed commits or if you need broader lockfile validation beyond hash algorithm upgrades; this tool does one thing narrowly.
A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts
Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security.
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Common questions about comparing Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules vs Fix Lockfile Integrity for your software composition analysis needs.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules: A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts..
Fix Lockfile Integrity: Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules and Fix Lockfile Integrity serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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