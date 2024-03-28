Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules is a free software composition analysis tool. Chainguard Libraries is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Chainguard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules
Development teams and AppSec engineers managing JavaScript supply chain risk should use Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules as a lightweight first filter for malicious code in dependencies; it costs nothing and runs fast enough to integrate into CI/CD without friction. The tool's simplicity is the substantiation,no cloud account, no agent, no parsing through dashboards,you run YARA patterns directly against your node_modules folder and get flagged scripts in seconds. Skip this if you need remediation guidance or automated patching; this tool finds the problem but leaves triage and response entirely to you.
Teams shipping Python and Java applications will cut their supply chain attack surface by rebuilding libraries from verified source rather than trusting precompiled binaries; Chainguard Libraries covers 55K+ Java projects and 15K+ Python projects with SLSA Level 2 build guarantees and full provenance tracking. The malware-resistant registry distribution model is genuinely different from traditional SCA tools that only flag vulnerabilities after they're public. This is not for organizations still evaluating whether they need SCA at all, or teams without the infrastructure maturity to integrate artifact management into their pipelines.
A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts
Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages
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Common questions about comparing Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules vs Chainguard Libraries for your software composition analysis needs.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules: A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts..
Chainguard Libraries: Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include SLSA Level 2 build infrastructure for library compilation, Malware-resistant registry distribution, Critical and high CVE patching for Python libraries..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules and Chainguard Libraries serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, NPM. Key differences: Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules is Free while Chainguard Libraries is Commercial, Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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